All the Details on Selena Gomez's Girls' Trip to Cabo

Selena Gomez and her closest pals took a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over the weekend.

The 26-year-old "Wolves" singer traveled to Mexico with her closest pals to celebrate BFF Courtney Barry's bachelorette. On Monday, Gomez posted a series of photos from their tropical getaway on Instagram.

"My best friend is getting married, so we celebrated her! Future Mrs. Lopez," Gomez captioned the cute social media snaps, which show the group of girls spending time on the beach together.

Barry also posted photos to social media, showing her and Gomez horseback riding. She also captioned a group photo, "had the best weekend celebrating with some of my closest lady friends. hard to explain the love and joy I've felt this season."