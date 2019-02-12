Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images, ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
by Chris Harnick | Tue., 12 Feb. 2019 6:54 AM
Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images, ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Ellen Pompeo is the queen of many things, from medical dramas to supporting costars, and now, she's the queen of behind-the-scenes antics.
In a video posted to her Instagram, the Grey's Anatomy star gets down to Ariana Grande's new song "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" while on a break from filming with costar Giacomo Gianniotti. This might be enough to send the Meredith and DeLuca shippers over the edge.
Grande responded to video on Twitter and said, "guys if i'm honest .......... i'm gonna black out rn this can't be real."
Of course Grande has her own music video for the song, which you can see here.
This isn't the first time the Grey's Anatomy star and executive producer have interacted over social media. Grande previously retweeted a message about McDreamy (Patrick Dempsey) teaching a fan pain, which sparked Pompeo and Grande's interaction.
Right back at you sis ...@ArianaGrande and I are here to let you know.. gotta keep it moving 💋💫 #ThankYouNext 🔥🙌🏽💯 https://t.co/yWQ11USGB1— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) November 16, 2018
Pompeo has a history of supporting pop stars. She previously appeared alongside Mariska Hargitay in Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" music video.
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on ABC. Grande's album, Thank U, Next is out now.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?