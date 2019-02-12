Ellen Pompeo is the queen of many things, from medical dramas to supporting costars, and now, she's the queen of behind-the-scenes antics.

In a video posted to her Instagram, the Grey's Anatomy star gets down to Ariana Grande's new song "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" while on a break from filming with costar Giacomo Gianniotti. This might be enough to send the Meredith and DeLuca shippers over the edge.

Grande responded to video on Twitter and said, "guys if i'm honest .......... i'm gonna black out rn this can't be real."