6 Reasons Why Stray Kids Is Not Your Ordinary Rookie Group

It may be true that Mnet's wildly successful Produce 101 program is what sensationalised and gave rise to the whole host of idol survival shows that sprung up in the recent years. However, making sure that the new talents live long in the limelight is where such programs fall short — and certainly where JYP Entertainment's Stray Kids stand tall.

Here is a rookie group that has what it takes to bring K-pop up to the next level — with a charming rebellious streak similar to debut-BTS, the potential of these rising stars are nothing but infinite. With already 4 albums under their belt and hit songs like "District 9", "Hellavator" and"My Pace" killing the charts, here are 6 reasons why you should pay more attention to the spunk and spice of 2018's "Rookie Of The Year".