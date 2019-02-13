12 Kiss-Proof Lip Colours That Will Last All Night

Having lipstick smeared all over your lips might be cute when you were a teenager, but that should remain a thing of the past with the newest crop of lip colours. Besides slipping into your favourite dress and spritzing on your favourite sexy scent for the big date night, making sure you have a lightweight, long-wearing and comfortable lipstick is key for a night of romance. Formulated to be easy to apply, long-lasting and hydrating, just one coat of these lip colours will ensure that your lips stay smooth, soft and utterly kissable!

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncuffed, $36 With an ultra-fine texture, it is extremely to apply and sets into a soft matte finish that feels like virtually nothing. Plus, this beige-pink shade flatters all skin tones, including the fairest to the deepest.

MAC Cosmetics Matte Lipstick in Please Me, $33 If a smoky eye look is your go-to makeup, pair it with a delicate pink lip. Creamy and smooth, it glides onto lips seamlessly and leaves behind a soft matte finish that's utterly elegant.

Nudestix Intense Matte Lip & Cheek Pencil in Stiletto, $37 Packed with bright red pigments and nourishing ingredients, this handy lip colour comes in a pencil format that makes on-the-go application a breeze. Plus, the formula is waterproof, kiss-proof and stays put for up to six hours.

Urban Decay Lo-Fi Lip Mousse Lipstick in Boom, $33 For a matte lip look that doesn't feel heavy or dry, try this Urban Decay formula. With an airy, mouse-like texture, it is easily buildable and gives a velvety matte finish. We like this plum-ish shade that allows you to experiment with darker shades without looking goth.

Too Faced Melted Matte - Liquified Long Wear Matte Lipstick in Suck It, $33 With a tongue-in-cheek name like this, it's not difficult to stand out in this stunning rosewood shade. Besides, it has a creamy texture that envelopes your lips, drenches them in vibrant pigments and feels like you're wearing nothing at all.

Kat Von D Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Vampira, $31 As one of the few matte liquid lipsticks that have achieved cult status, it combines comfort, saturated pigments and long-lasting power in a handy tube. Not to mention this deep reddish burgundy shade that's just perfect if you're more naughty than nice.

Make Up For Ever Artist Rouge Ink Matte Liquid Lip Color Lipstick in 502 Blackcurrant, $35 Just like its name suggests, this liquid lip colour has a super fine ink-like formula which makes it application super effortless. One coat and your lips are dressed in bold, saturated pigments that clings onto your lips so it lasts through a romantic dinner and any kind of dessert you're up for.

Dior Addict Lip Tattoo in 451 Natural Coral, $46 If you prefer something natural, try this lip tint. With a game-changing formula, it lasts for 10 hours, feels next-to-nothing and doesn't transfer, Plus, its super sheer texture is easy to apply, melts into skin within seconds and enhances your natural lip colour.

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Fiery, $32 Nothing ups the ante of your seduction game better than a fiery red lip colour. Neither too cool nor warm, this shade works for every skin tone to deliver bold pigments in an opaque finish. It also has vitamin E and avocado oil so your lips never flake or feel dry.

Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick in Control, $40 With a self-sharpening retractable pencil format, this combines convenience with the effect of a full-coverage matte lipstick. And when your weapon of choice is a sultry shade like this and a name like "Control", it won't be long before your man loses control and submits to you.

Estee Lauder Pure Color Love Lipstick in Love Object, $36 With a flat bullet, it makes creating an ultra-precise look easier than ever. Plus, it is enriched with pomegranate, mango and acai extracts to nourish and sculpt lips. Thanks to its lightweight texture, you'll forget you even have it on.

Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick in In Demand, $42 Infused with the brand's signature Primer Oil complex, this liquid lip colour plumps and smooths so your lips never feels dry or chapped. Plus, an Advanced Polymer Technology that keeps lip colour vibrant for up to eight hours without feathering, fading or smudging.