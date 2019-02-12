Sexy Scents To Wear This Valentine's Day

No doubt perfumes can be very personal. After all, what you love might not be your best friend's first choice. However, there are certain smells that seem to get men going. The reason that scents have such an effect on libido is because the part of the brain which processes smells are also responsible for emotions, memories and arousal.

And while a wide variety of scents have been considered aphrodisiacs since ancient times, there hasn't been any scientific data to back up these claims until in recent years. In a study published by the Chicago-based Smell and Taste Treatment Research Foundation in 2014, it's found that the combined smells of lavender and pumpkin pie resulted in the greatest increase in penile blood flow amongst its male subjects. But before you go out and smear pie and essential oil all over yourself to whet your man's appetite, here are the best sexy scents that will help you feel and smell good.

Dior JAdore, Valentines Day Gifts

Dior J'Adore EDP, $240 for 100ml

Concocted with a blend of ylang-ylang, Damascena rose, Sambac jasmine and Grandiflorum jasmine, you can expect nothing short of elegance, femininity and luxury in every single spritz.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Grand Soir, Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Grand Soir EDP, $270 for 70ml

Relive your Parisian romance with this ultra-luxe scent. Rich, complex and subtly smoky, it is made of cistus labdanum, benzoin, tonka bean, amber and vanilla for a warm and enveloping effect that is guaranteed to last all night long.

Narciso Rodriguez NARCISO, Valentine's Day Gifts

Narciso Rodriguez NARCISO EDP, $184 for 90ml

If you prefer sensuality over in-your-face sexuality, this is your best bet. Feminine notes of rose and gardenia are restrained by woody accents of vetiver and black and white cedars before the scent settles to reveal a seductive touch of musk.

Bulgari Splendida Jasmin Noir, Valentine's Day Gifts

Bulgari Splendida Jasmin Noir EDP, $159 for 50ml

Shaped like the décolletage, one of the female form's most erogenous zones, this scent exalts the prized jasmine, an intoxicating, elegant and opulent flower. Encapsulating a bold and self-assured woman, it is perfect for driving your man to his knees. After all, what could be sexier than confidence?

Gucci Bloom Nettare di Fiori, Valentine's Day Gifts

Gucci Bloom Nettare di Fiori EDP, $235 for 100ml

As the most intense scent from the Gucci Bloom range, it features a heady bouquet of tuberose, jasmine and osmanthus that's grounded with earthy notes patchouli and musk. Not one to blend into the background, it's designed for the enigmatic woman who turns head whenever she makes an entrance.

Burberry Beauty My Burberry Black, Valentine's Day Gifts

Burberry Beauty My Burberry Black EDP, $215 for 90ml

For a rich and juicy finish, look no further than Burberry Beauty's My Burberry Black. At the heart of this scent is the noble rose, which is sweetened by peach nectar and intensified by sun-drenched jasmine and patchouli for an addictive and sensual finish.

Chanel Les Exclusifs de Chanel Boy, Valentine's Day Gifts

Chanel Les Exclusifs de Chanel Boy, $310 for 75ml

Inspired by Gabrielle Chanel's affection for Arthur Capel, whom she lovingly called "Boy", this scent summarises their love story. A perfect balance of femininity and masculinity, fresh notes of geranium, lavender and heliotrope meld seamlessly with a warm base of sandalwood and musk for a timeless scent that defies tradition and blurs gender.

