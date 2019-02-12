Sexy Scents To Wear This Valentine's Day

No doubt perfumes can be very personal. After all, what you love might not be your best friend's first choice. However, there are certain smells that seem to get men going. The reason that scents have such an effect on libido is because the part of the brain which processes smells are also responsible for emotions, memories and arousal.

And while a wide variety of scents have been considered aphrodisiacs since ancient times, there hasn't been any scientific data to back up these claims until in recent years. In a study published by the Chicago-based Smell and Taste Treatment Research Foundation in 2014, it's found that the combined smells of lavender and pumpkin pie resulted in the greatest increase in penile blood flow amongst its male subjects. But before you go out and smear pie and essential oil all over yourself to whet your man's appetite, here are the best sexy scents that will help you feel and smell good.