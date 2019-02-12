Stylish On-Screen Couple We Stan: Lee Min-Jung and Joo Sang-Wook

In Fates and Furies, a Korean melodrama about love and revenge, Lee Min-Jung approaches Joo Sang-Wook, the second son of a shoe company owner, with ulterior motives but ends up falling in love with him. Lee said, "When I first read the script, it was exactly the kind of traditional drama that I wanted to do. I did want to throw off some of the perceptions of me as a melodrama or romantic comedy actress." She added, "My character takes her fate into her own hands. When a female character cries, a male character will typically appear to help her. This is different. When Goo Hae-Ra's life falls apart, no one helps her." If you haven't seen the series yet, catch up on it now, and find out how to score the actors' off-screen style below!