Stylish On-Screen Couple We Stan: Lee Min-Jung and Joo Sang-Wook

  • By
    &

by Debby Kwong | Tue., 12 Feb. 2019 5:17 PM

In Fates and Furies, a Korean melodrama about love and revenge, Lee Min-Jung approaches Joo Sang-Wook, the second son of a shoe company owner, with ulterior motives but ends up falling in love with him. Lee said, "When I first read the script, it was exactly the kind of traditional drama that I wanted to do. I did want to throw off some of the perceptions of me as a melodrama or romantic comedy actress."  She added, "My character takes her fate into her own hands. When a female character cries, a male character will typically appear to help her. This is different. When Goo Hae-Ra's life falls apart, no one helps her." If you haven't seen the series yet, catch up on it now, and find out how to score the actors' off-screen style below!

Joo Sang-Wook

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Joo Sang-Wook

A three piece suit with a dark-coloured floral scarf is elegant and modern.

Joo Sang-Wook

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Joo Sang-Wook

A black turtleneck with a double breasted blazer is a classic combination.

Joo Sang-Wook

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Joo Sang-Wook

He has fun with graphic designs — a blue checked blazer, blue grid shirt and circular-print tie.

Lee Min-Jung

Instagram

Lee Min-Jung

Flared jeans help elongate the appearance of Lee Min-Jung's legs.

Lee Min-Jung

Instagram

Lee Min-Jung

A bright coloured floral ankle-length dress is perfect for summer vacations.

Lee Min-Jung, 'KILAN' Night Party

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Lee Min-Jung

An oversized white blazer instantly makes a black pantsuit appropriate for formal events.

