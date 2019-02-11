Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Miley Cyrus can't stop, won't stop looking extremely fashionable this week at a number of public events.
The 26-year-old attended the Isn't It Romantic premiere in lieu of her husband Liam Hemsworth, who stars in the film alongside Rebel Wilson Priyanka Chopra, Adam Devine, Tom Ellis and Betty Gilpin. Cyrus looked stunning in a red floor-length Maison Valentino gown. Just when it seemed like her 2019 Grammys look was the best of the best, the Valentino gown proved to be the cherry on top of an unstoppable 24 hours.
She arrived at the premiere sans husband, just like the Grammys on Sunday. Sources told E! News that the Australian got sick as he promoted the new film and was currently suffering from kidney stones. He didn't appear at a press junket on Sunday, and Wilson told Extra in an interview, "He texted us this morning — he was in hospital overnight, so hopefully he will be fine."
According to the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer, Hemsworth is currently "recovering."
She posted a number of photos from the premiere and wrote one heartfelt caption and another one that was a bit more...PG-13.
"So proud of my hunky hubby @liamhemsworth & his newest movie #IsntItRomantic," she described one picture. "He unfortunately wasn't able to attend due to health reasons... but he is recovering and taking this time to rest / heal. It's hard for entertainers to put themselves before the project but this time it was crucial."
Cyrus said she was "proud to represent him and his incredible work."
John Sciulli for Getty Images
"So happy to see him shining in this comedy! He is the funniest person I know , and the world now gets to see the Liam I wake up to every day.... luckiest," she concluded.
In a second photo, Miley posed in front of one of the film's posters that showed Hemsworth playing the saxophone. The former Hannah Montana star took that as an ideal opportunity to make a cheeky comment about her 29-year-old husband. "Getting sick blows. But so do I," she penned. "Get well soon babe. I love you. Play that sax you sexy f--k."
She's just being Miley!
Hemsworth praised Cyrus for her attending the premiere in his place. He added a few photos on Instagram from the red carpet and apologized for not being able to go. "Sorry I couldn't make it to the @isntitromantic premier tonight guys. Been dealing with some pretty annoying health stuff the last couple days," he wrote. "Lucky I have the best girl in the world to represent for me! Thanks for the support babe! I hope everyone enjoys the movie! It's a perfect Valentine's Day flick so if ya ain't got nothin better to do then go see it! Love to all!"
This isn't the first time she's shared some rated-R truths about her hubby. In December, she commented on a popular meme that said "No man has all five:
-good dick game
-empathy
-a height above 5'9
-no hoes
-common sense"
The singer replied, "Mine does! Don't give up!"
The happy couple tied the knot in a super secret ceremony at their home in Tennessee just days before Christmas. Speculation about their nuptials began to circulate on Dec. 23 when Miley's sister Noah Cyrus posted some photos on her Instagram Story with balloons in the background that said "Mr & Mrs."
Miley finally confirmed the news herself on Dec. 26 when she shared a number of photos from their intimate wedding day. She told E! News recently the one thing that she absolutely needed at her wedding: "Literally, vegan chicken and dumplings."
Get better soon, Liam!