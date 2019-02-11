Stylish On-Screen Couple We Stan: Song Hye-Kyo and Park Bo-Gum

The hit tvN drama starring Park Bo-Gum and Song Hye-kyo showed its final episode on 24 January, but we still can't get enough of the two Hallyu actors. Here's a look at how their style has evolved over the past few years, and their go-to silhouettes. With his height and chiselled features, it's hard for 25 year-old Park Bo-Gum to look bad in any outfit, but we can appreciate his unconventional red carpet choices and his cool off-duty style. After a two year hiatus from the small screen, Song Hye-Kyo is often seen at official events in feminine styles that show off her legs without being too provocative.