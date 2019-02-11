Stylish On-Screen Couple We Stan: Song Hye-Kyo and Park Bo-Gum

The hit tvN drama starring Park Bo-Gum and Song Hye-kyo showed its final episode on 24 January, but we still can't get enough of the two Hallyu actors. Here's a look at how their style has evolved over the past few years, and their go-to silhouettes. With his height and chiselled features, it's hard for 25 year-old Park Bo-Gum to look bad in any outfit, but we can appreciate his unconventional red carpet choices and his cool off-duty style. After a two year hiatus from the small screen, Song Hye-Kyo is often seen at official events in feminine styles that show off her legs without being too provocative.
Park Bo-Gum
Park Bo-Gum makes a subtle daring fashion choice with red stripes on his navy blazer.
Park Bo-Gum
At a fan meeting, Park Bo-Gum donned a charming military-inspired cropped jacket that emphasised his strong shoulders.
Park Bo-Gum
When he's travelling, Bo-Gum goes for comfort with a hoodie, denim jacket and smart grey blazer.
Park Bo-Gum
He stood out from the crowd on the red carpet with his all-white suit with black accents here and there from his tie and shoe.
Park Bo-Gum
Not one to be boring on the red carpet, Park Bo-Gum wore a patterned velvet blazer with a classic bow tie.
Song Hye-Kyo
Song Hye-Kyo paired her girly a-line dress with nude heels that elongated the appearance of her legs.
Song Hye-Kyo
At the Burberry fashion show, she wore a more fashion forward one-shoulder knit dress with black semi-sheer stockings.
Song Hye-Kyo
As the face of Sulwhasoo, Song Hye-Kyo's dewy skin is perfect to wear with pastel pink dresses.
Song Hye-Kyo
For a formal event, Song Hye-Kyo went with a dramatic black lace dress that gave a hint of skin.
Hye-Kyo
Seen at the Chanel fashion show, Song Hye-Kyo opted for a modern Chanel outfit with a pussy bow blouse and white mini skirt.