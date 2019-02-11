Stylish On-Screen Couple We Stan: Song Hye-Kyo and Park Bo-Gum

by Debby Kwong | Mon., 11 Feb. 2019 7:39 PM

The hit tvN drama starring Park Bo-Gum and Song Hye-kyo showed its final episode on 24 January, but we still can't get enough of the two Hallyu actors. Here's a look at how their style has evolved over the past few years, and their go-to silhouettes. With his height and chiselled features, it's hard for 25 year-old Park Bo-Gum to look bad in any outfit, but we can appreciate his unconventional red carpet choices and his cool off-duty style. After a two year hiatus from the small screen, Song Hye-Kyo is often seen at official events in  feminine styles that show off her legs without being too provocative.

6 Surprising Reasons Why You Should Watch Korean Drama Encounter Now

Park Bo-Gum, 2018 MAMA Japan

Ken Ishii/Getty Images

Park Bo-Gum

Park Bo-Gum makes a subtle daring fashion choice with red stripes on his navy blazer.

Park Bo-Gum

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Park Bo-Gum

At a fan meeting, Park Bo-Gum donned a charming military-inspired cropped jacket that emphasised his strong shoulders.

Park Bo-gum

TPG/Getty Images

Park Bo-Gum

When he's travelling, Bo-Gum goes for comfort with a hoodie, denim jacket and smart grey blazer.

Park Bo-gum, 2016 Mnet Asian Music Awards

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Park Bo-Gum

He stood out from the crowd on the red carpet with his all-white suit with black accents here and there from his tie and shoe.

Park Bo-Gum

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Park Bo-Gum

Not one to be boring on the red carpet, Park Bo-Gum wore a patterned velvet blazer with a classic bow tie.

Song Hye-kyo

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Song Hye-Kyo

Song Hye-Kyo paired her girly a-line dress with nude heels that elongated the appearance of her legs.

Song Hye-Kyo

Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

Song Hye-Kyo

At the Burberry fashion show, she wore a more fashion forward one-shoulder knit dress with black semi-sheer stockings.

Song Hye-Kyo

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Song Hye-Kyo

As the face of Sulwhasoo, Song Hye-Kyo's dewy skin is perfect to wear with pastel pink dresses.

Song Hye-kyo

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Song Hye-Kyo

For a formal event, Song Hye-Kyo went with a dramatic black lace dress that gave a hint of skin.

Song Hye-Kyo

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Hye-Kyo

Seen at the Chanel fashion show, Song Hye-Kyo opted for a modern Chanel outfit with a pussy bow blouse and white mini skirt.

