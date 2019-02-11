ABC
by Lauren Piester | Mon., 11 Feb. 2019 7:21 PM
ABC
All season of The Bachelor, we've been waiting for one thing: Colton's fence jump.
During a promo after the first episode, we saw Colton throwing himself over a tall fence like it was no big thing. We got only the vaguest, most puzzling answers about the moment from Colton and from Chris Harrison afterwards, with Chris marveling at Colton's athleticism.
"I thought I had him boxed in because of the fence. Little did I know, I did not, and I was dealing with an NFL athlete that could easily make waste of that fence," he said. "Usually with these Bachelors I can keep up with them, Colton I cannot keep up with."
This week, Twitter made it seem as if we were finally getting that fence jump. Twitter lied.
It turns out the fence jump is next week, and it does look like it might come pretty soon after the way things ended tonight, with Colton confused and fed up after the departure of yet another girl who tried to tell her there were women remaining who weren't there for those ever important right reasons. Another girl (Sydney?) had also left of her own accord earlier, and he had just sent home Demi, and at the very beginning of the episode, he was still dealing with a fight between two girls from last week's episode, so the guy was going through a lot tonight.
Would it have been too much to ask for them to at least end the episode on that jump?!
Colton Underwood himself had heavily implied that the jump was happening tonight, with this tweet:
Twitter, upon discovering that the fence jump did not in fact air tonight, was not so thrilled with this deception.
when it’s been another week and colton didn’t jump the fence https://t.co/dOZAf1mVuW— Ellen Graham (@EllenGraham17) February 12, 2019
There were Ja Rule memes and Bachelor gifs used.
mood when i found out the fence jump doesn’t happen until the end of the szn #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/wTFS6uTeVT— ky ☆ (@KyleeCoccaro) February 12, 2019
People threatened to jump fences themselves.
I swear if I don't get Colton jumping that fence! And they show us a to be continue, I'm going to JUMP my own fence!! #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/J9nGGSJuG8— Karla💜 (@sofia_vaquerano) February 12, 2019
The Office proved helpful in expressing frustration.
HE DIDN'T JUMP THE FENCE #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/f3E8035Olk— Allie Comments (@howdoihavethet1) February 12, 2019
All of bachelor nation patiently waiting for THE fence. #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/hsdpqlqP92— Lexi Oberg (@lexiobergg) February 12, 2019
Me sitting through another 2 hours of the bachelor just to be disappointed with no sight of the fence #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Zy7jT8xGxm— 2 shady bitches (@justsayin_tbh) February 12, 2019
We really just wanna have a good time and watch the Bachelor jump over a fence, and that doesn't feel like too much to ask. Geez, ABC.
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m., and allegedly, next week, Colton will jump that fence.
