8 Surprising Foods That Will Boost Your Libido

Oysters

Why let Casanova have all the fun? Rumoured to enjoy a breakfast full of raw oysters, it was widely speculated that these briny bivalves were responsible for Casanova's insatiable sexual appetite. And while most people just find the silky smooth texture of slurping them down sensual, there's been some scientific evidence that oysters might have the potential to increase one's sex drive. In addition of its high content of zinc, which is essential to healthy sperm production, oysters are also rich in amino acids that have an effect on testosterone levels, which in turn increases your libido.