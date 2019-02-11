by Mike Vulpo | Mon., 11 Feb. 2019 2:14 PM
Oh, we see you Anfisa Nava!
It's been a hot minute since the reality star appeared on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé. But in recent months, the fitness guru has been focused on body building and getting in the best shape of her life.
Over the weekend, Anfisa shared just how far she has come in an Instagram that you have to see to believe.
"Swipe to see my transformation," she wrote to her fans and followers after showing off her two-piece thong bikini. "Which do you prefer—before or after? #fitness #bodytransformation #not10yearschallenge."
So what was the motivation behind the lifestyle change? For starters, her husband Jorge Nava was previously sentenced to 2.5 years in prison leaving her with some more free time.
To fill the void of her husband, Anfisa decided to stay busy by working out. "ONE DAY I want to take it on a higher level and compete in NPC bikini division," she previously shared on Instagram. "It feels frustrating when some of you try to knock me down for doing what I love and enjoy."
Instead of pictures with her hubby, Anfisa is going in a different direction by sharing workout tips and her progress online. In fact, she has a whole YouTube channel with more than 370,000 subscribers.
If you haven't been following along, take a look at her journey through our gallery below.
"People: LiFtInG MaKeS YoU lOoK MaNlY / Me: k," Anfisa shared on Instagram when posing in another two-piece.
Anfisa revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that she hopes to compete in the NPC bikini division. Weight lifting and working out has helped "fill the void" of Jorge's absence.
Anfisa seemed more than ready to eat her delicious looking plate of pasta with shrimp.
Anfisa showed off her lithe frame in a mirror selfie. She revealed in her Instagram boomerang of this shot that she tried Pop Tarts for the first time.
Anfisa and her husband Jorge Nava enjoyed a day at the pool in August. The two of them met on Facebook and appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé.
The 90 Day Fiancé star flexed in a selfie at her gym.
The Russian native posed in a stylish workout outfit.
And perhaps this is only the beginning. Anfisa shows no signs of stopping her posts on social media. In fact, she appreciates all the support from friends and fans alike.
"To those who support me, I love you and thank you," she shared on Instagram. "I'm very grateful to have people who are always cheering me up. I may not always reply to comments and DMs but I see you all."
