Justin Theroux is showing ex-wife Jennifer Aniston some love on her 50th birthday.

This Friday will mark the one-year anniversary of Jen and Justin's post-Valentine's Day announcement that they were getting a divorce, but there are more important matters on Theroux's mind, like wishing his ex a very happy birthday. On Monday, he shared a picture of Aniston to Instagram with the caption: "Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ....and fiercely funny."

In the photo, Jen holds a pair of bull horns above her head in a defiant pose that shows off her muscular arms, which perfectly suits his caption.

But it is not clear if the message got to his ex, since the famous star doesn't have an Instagram. However, tons of their mutual friends like Sara Foster liked and commented on the post. So, odds are that the Friends star received his well-wishes.