The internet has some thoughts for whomever was in charge of the acceptance speech microphone at the 2019 Grammys.

After Drake and Dua Lipa were both seemingly cut-off mid-speaking at the 61st annual Grammy Awards, fans took to Twitter to voice their disdain. The drama online first started when Drake (whose legal name is Aubrey Graham) was silenced while accepting the Best Rap Song award.

To make matters worse, the "In My Feelings" rapper was cut off while addressing viewers at home. Thus, loyal Drake fans vocalized their displeasure with the Recording Academy online.

"Yo they cut off Drake when he was actually saying something worth hearing on this damn show. #GRAMMYs," one Twitter user wrote online.