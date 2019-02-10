Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and More Stars We Really Missed at the 2019 Grammys

Some of music's biggest stars unfortunately ended up missing music's biggest night.

During the 2019 Grammys, there was plenty of star power everywhere you looked. From the red carpet to the Staples Center stage, artists from a variety of genres were represented and celebrated for their massive hits in the past year.

Ultimately, not everyone can make the same event at the same time.

From conflicting schedules to busy travel plans, some artists couldn't make it to Downtown Los Angeles for this year's telecast.

It got us thinking of some of the stars we truly, truly missed at this year's show.

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

We compiled just some of the musicians pop culture fans were hoping to see at the telecast.

And instead of questioning where they were or why they didn't appear on the small screen, we're simply saying these stars bring some serious talent to any award show. Oh yah, and some good fashion and fun too.

Take a look at just some of the names in our gallery below.

Rihanna, Fenty Beauty

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty

Rihanna

Whether she wants to drink from a red solo cup, perform or just show up in a fabulous outfit, the A-list artist is always welcome to award shows we are watching. 

Beyonce, Jay-Z, 2018 Coachella

BeyZ/Splash News

Beyonce & Jay-Z

After the couple attended the Roc Nation Grammys brunch over the weekend, fans were crossing fingers that they would appear at Sunday's award show. We miss you two! 

Taylor Swift, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

Taylor Swift

We know the Best Pop Vocal Album nominee was all the way in London supporting her boyfriend Joe Alwyn after the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards. But Swifties thought music's biggest night was missing something without the "Delicate" singer. 

Kanye West

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Kanye West

The Producer of the Year, Non-Classical nominee was celebrating the 15-year anniversary of his very first album this weekend. We wish part of the celebrating was inside the Staples Center. 

Selena Gomez

INFphoto.com

Selena Gomez

The heart wants what it wants and we want to see the "Come and Get It" singer at music's biggest night. See you in 2020, girl? 

Pink, Willow Sage Hart, 2018 Grammy Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Pink

While the A-list singer performed at Friday's MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Dolly Parton, the "So What" singer chose to stay home for Sunday's show. Who's going to flip in the air during his or her's performance now?! 

Keith Urban

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for HFA;Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images

Keith Urban

We were really hoping the Best Country Solo Performance nominee would be spotted in the Staples Center. And no Nicole Kidman either? The Grammys wasn't the same without them. 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Watch What Happens Live

Charles Sykes/Bravo

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

"No Grammys for us today. John got and EGOT and egot lazy," Chrissy revealed on Twitter before the 2019 Grammys kicked off. Who's going to share the inside scoop on social media now? 

Justin Bieber, mustache

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Justin Bieber

Let's be honest: We miss new music from the Biebs. And a date night with Hailey Baldwin would have made Beliebers excited for all the right reasons. 

Kendrick Lamar, 2018 Grammy Awards, Performances

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Kendrick Lamar

After leading the show with eight nominations, we had high hopes that the rapper would make an appearance. We'll cross our fingers for 2020. 

Childish Gambino, Donald Glover, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Childish Gambino

The Best R&B Song nominee is known to keep a low-profile at award shows. But please, we want to see you next year! 

Kelly Clarkson

imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Kelly Clarkson

Between being a coach on The Voice and touring across the country, this music superstar is a busy mama. But based on past award shows, there's an added level of fun when Kelly is in attendance. 

Carrie Underwood, 2017 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Carrie Underwood

We know the American Idol winner just gave birth to a beautiful baby. And no, she didn't receive any nominations this year. But when we think music's biggest night, one of country music's biggest voices is always welcome. 

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Faith Hill & Tim McGraw

They may not have been nominated this year, but country music fans wished this power couple had some seats inside the Staples Center. 

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, 2016 CMA Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood

Do we need to repeat ourselves? Power couple and country music royalty! 

Justin Timberlake

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake

Music's biggest night without J.T.? We have a feeling the "Suit and Tie" would have put on an epic performance. Plus, the "Say Something" singer was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside Chris Stapleton. 

Ariana Grande, A Very Wicked Halloween

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Ariana Grande

Many pop culture fans loved when the "thank u, next" singer stayed active on social media throughout the Grammys. But others kept wondering what the show would be like if she was able to take to the stage and perform. Based on her latest album, we have a feeling she will be back. 

Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera

Instagram

Christina Aguilera & Demi Lovato

Fans were hoping the "Fall in Line" singers would both be in attendance to celebrate their Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nomination. Ultimately, both decided to stay home with Christina focusing on her Las Vegas residency launching later this year. 

Thomas Rhett, 2018 CMA Awards

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett

Maybe we were hoping to see those sweet kids of his. Perhaps we just wanted some sweet moments with wife Lauren Akins. But regardless of our fandom, the country music singer just got back home from a trip to Kenya and Uganda. This man probably needs some rest. 

We're not here to beg, but if you can fit it in, please come to the 2020 Grammys. 

Watch E! this Monday for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

