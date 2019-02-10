Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Are Couple Goals at 2019 Grammy Awards

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., 10 Feb. 2019 9:07 PM

Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Some people want it all, but we just want more cute moments from Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz.

The 2019 Grammy Awards were hosted by the "Girl on Fire" singer, which meant there were plenty of loved up moments between her and her hubby. To start, the A-list couple walked the red carpet together, where Alicia wore a sizzling red dress with her hair pulled back. Swizz, meanwhile, wore a matching black and red suit that perfectly matched his leading lady's ensemble.

Once they got inside the auditorium, Alicia dashed backstage to perform her hosting duties, while Swizz changed into a white tuxedo with a black tie and hung out with their friends in their front row seats. 

Throughout the show, Swizz clapped and cheered for the "If I Ain't Got You" singer, which earned him Twitter's title of "Most Supportive Husband" of the year. 

Photos

2019 Grammy Awards: Red Carpet Couples

But it wasn't just Swizz who was bursting with pride over their spouse. When Swizz took the stage with Eve to present an award, Alicia gave a little shout-out to her "hubby."

Swizz has even more to be proud of since his wife is now being applauded by celebrities across Twitter, with Meghan McCain  tweeting that the singer needs to host "everything from here on out." And Leona Lewis totally agrees! 

"I think @aliciakeys was one of my favorite parts of the #GrammyAwards the most perfect, genuine & gracious host," the singer tweeted. And there are plenty of more where that came from!

Watch E! this Monday for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

