Kylie Jenner, Camila Cabello and More Stars Prove Pink Is Very Much on Trend at the 2019 Grammys

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., 10 Feb. 2019 7:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Think pink!

Celebrities dazzled in an array of pink ensembles at the 2019 Grammys. From flamingo pink, to cotton candy pink, to highlighter-pink, music's biggest stars brought the joyful color to the red carpet. It's safe to say the hue was very much on trend.

Kylie Jenner, Post Malone, Katy Perry and Camila Cabello and more celebs opted for jaw-dropping pink wardrobes. No outfit was alike, as each star put their own spin on the peony pink shade.

For example, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians TV personality made the red carpet her runway with a pastel pink Balmain pantsuit.

Another notable outfit? The "Sunflower" singer brought the glitz and the glam to the awards show with an all-pink, jewel-encrusted suit. In fact, he even wore decked out boots in the same shade as his get-up. 

It was truly iconique.

Photos

Stars Dazzle in Pink at the 2019 Grammys

Not one to stray away from audacious gowns, Cardi B shut down the star-studded event with her over-the-top design.

She looked like a pearl coming out of its shell or like Sandro Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus" painting. The "I Like It" singer wore a design by Thierry Mugler 1995 Couture gown.

We're not even scratching the surface of the trendy color at the awards show. To see all of the jaw-dropping pink ensembles at the 2019 Grammys, check out our gallery below.

Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner

The reality TV personality makes the red carpet her runway with her high-fashion Balmain pantsuit.

Katy Perry, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Katy Perry

Wearing Balmain, Katy Perry dazzles in an extravagant baby pink gown that features silver accents and a lot of ruffles.

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Cardi B

The "I Like It" singer makes a dramatic entrance with her over-the-top gown. In fact, it's a Thierry Mugler 1995 Fall Couture design.

Article continues below

Post Malone, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Post Malone

Not one to stick to the basics, Post Malone looks amazing in his all-pink, jewel-encrusted suit.

Camila Cabello, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello

The "Havana" singer dazzles in a hot pink sequins gown by Armani Prive. Her floor-length dress features a high neckline and open back.

Anna Kendrick, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Anna Kendrick

The actress struts her stuff in a flamingo pink Ralph and Russo dress, which features exaggerated feathers and diamond-encrusted details.

Article continues below

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves

Wearing a Valentino design, the country singer stuns in a cotton candy-colored gown. 

Tayla Parx, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Tayla Parx

The singer-songwriter wears a bubblegum pink gown with a matching coat. Her outfit is full of whimsy and pink frills. 

Nicolle Galyon, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Nicolle Galyon

The country singer stuns in a hot pink little number. With '80s-style shoulder pads and a waist cut-out, this mini dress is as bright and bold as the singer herself.

Article continues below

Hit-Boy, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Hit-Boy

The rapper skips the basic black and white suit, and opts for a pastel pink blazer. 

Renee Bargh, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Renee Bargh

The TV presenter looks gorgeous in her bright pink mini dress. The over-the-top long sleeves and marble-esque print make it look oh-so-chic.

Zuri Hall, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images for NARAS

Zuri Hall

E! News' very own host wears a multicolored pink gown, which features dramatic ruffles in various pink tones. It's a John Paul Ataker design.

Article continues below

To see more fashion and OMG moments from the Grammys, E! has you covered.

Watch E! this Monday for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Music , Style Collective , Style , Fashion , Red Carpet , Awards , Katy Perry , Kylie Jenner , Camila Alves , Camila Cabello , Cardi B , Top Stories , VG , Apple News
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Lopez Is Peak J.Lo in Fly AF Look at the 2019 Grammy Awards

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Couples

Kylie Jenner Is Pretty in Pink Alongside Travis Scott at the 2019 Grammys

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Best Dressed at the 2019 Grammy Awards: Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and More

Bebe Rexha, 2019 Grammy Awards

Bebe Rexha Makes Breathtaking Fashion Statement at 2019 Grammys After Designers Called Her ''Too Fat''

Tierra Whack, 2019 Grammys, Most outrageous outfits

See the Most Outrageous Fashion on the 2019 Grammys Red Carpet

Giuliana Rancic, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 Grammys Gown

Meghan Trainor, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Grammys 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look at the Stars Arrive

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.