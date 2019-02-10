In case you were wondering why Lady Gaga won Grammys for "Shallow," a live demonstration, please...

Wearing a sparkling, plunging catsuit and matching platform boots and eye makeup and holding a matching mic, the pop star rocked the 2019 Grammys on Sunday with a sizzling performance of her breakout song from Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born, hours after she and her team picked up two awards for the track.

For her performance, Gaga reunited with collaborator, producer and songwriter Mark Ronson, who was one of her guitarists. He had written part of the soundtrack to A Star Is Born and also co-produced Gaga's 2016 album Joanne.

"Shallow" is an emotional duet featuring both Gaga and Cooper, the two stars of A Star Is Born, which he directed. He was unable to attend the Grammys, as he was in London for the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards.

During her Grammys set, Gaga encouraged the audience to sing along.