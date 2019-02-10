Who knew a Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus team up was something we needed so badly?

The duo had already performed "Islands in the Stream" at a pre-Grammys MusiCares event honoring Dolly Parton, and they took the stage together once again during the Grammys to perform Mendes' "In My Blood." They even coordinated their black sleeveless outfits, for which we must say thank you.

Shawn started the performance at a piano covered in fog, which was already plenty for us, but then he made his way to the main stage and introduced Cyrus and took the whole thing to another level.