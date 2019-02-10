by Alyssa Morin | Sun., 10 Feb. 2019 5:38 PM
Everyone can go home now, because Jennifer Lopez shut the red carpet down with her fiery ensemble.
Okay, so maybe we're being a tad bit dramatic. However, in our defense, it's hard to not be over-the-top when the "Dinero" singer brought the heat to the 2019 Grammy Awards.
Everyone from Cardi B to Miley Cyrus to Dolly Parton has brought their A-game on the red carpet. In fact, more men took fashion risks this year, opting for colorful, embroidered and even bedazzled suits.
But no one shuts down a red carpet quite like J.Lo. Her 2000 Versace dress is the reason the internet has a Google image search.
The 49-year-old star stepped in front of flashing lights wearing an off-white gown with rhinestone and gold-chain details. Like her early Grammys outfit days, the "El Anillo" singer accessorized with an off-white cowboy hat, which featured the same gold chains as her dress.
Since all eyes were going to be on her sizzling Ralph and Russo gown, she kept the rest of her beauty look to a minimum.
Her makeup was simple, yet striking as she wore her signature smoky eye, bronzer and nude lips. As for her hair? She opted for a low pony with extra long extensions.
The singer walked the red carpet with her man Alex Rodriguez. His suit was far from basic, as his blazer featured a colorful print.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
This isn't the last we'll see of J.Lo. She is performing a tribute to Motown at the Grammys.
Aside from the OMG red carpet fashion moments, this year's Grammy Awards are going to be one to remember.
Performances tonight include, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus and Camila Cabello, who opened the awards show with Ricky Martin, J Balvin, Young Thug and Arturo Sandovol.
Best of all? Music legend Dolly Parton is being honored at the Grammys. Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Maren Morris and Little Big Town will all pay tribute to the country queen.
Watch the Grammy Awards on the CBS Television Network tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Watch E! this Monday for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!
Bebe Rexha Makes Breathtaking Fashion Statement at 2019 Grammys After Designers Called Her ''Too Fat''
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?