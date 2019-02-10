Jennifer Lopez Is Peak J.Lo in Fly AF Look at the 2019 Grammy Awards

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., 10 Feb. 2019 5:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Everyone can go home now, because Jennifer Lopez shut the red carpet down with her fiery ensemble. 

Okay, so maybe we're being a tad bit dramatic. However, in our defense, it's hard to not be over-the-top when the "Dinero" singer brought the heat to the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Everyone from Cardi B to Miley Cyrus to Dolly Parton has brought their A-game on the red carpet. In fact, more men took fashion risks this year, opting for colorful, embroidered and even bedazzled suits.

But no one shuts down a red carpet quite like J.Lo. Her 2000 Versace dress is the reason the internet has a Google image search.

The 49-year-old star stepped in front of flashing lights wearing an off-white gown with rhinestone and gold-chain details. Like her early Grammys outfit days, the "El Anillo" singer accessorized with an off-white cowboy hat, which featured the same gold chains as her dress.

Since all eyes were going to be on her sizzling Ralph and Russo gown, she kept the rest of her beauty look to a minimum.

Read

Grammys 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look at the Stars Arrive

Her makeup was simple, yet striking as she wore her signature smoky eye, bronzer and nude lips. As for her hair? She opted for a low pony with extra long extensions.

The singer walked the red carpet with her man Alex Rodriguez. His suit was far from basic, as his blazer featured a colorful print.

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

This isn't the last we'll see of J.Lo. She is performing a tribute to Motown at the Grammys.

Aside from the OMG red carpet fashion moments, this year's Grammy Awards are going to be one to remember.

Performances tonight include, Post MaloneMiley Cyrus and Camila Cabello, who opened the awards show with Ricky Martin, J Balvin, Young Thug and Arturo Sandovol

Best of all? Music legend Dolly Parton is being honored at the Grammys. Kacey MusgravesKaty Perry, Maren Morris and Little Big Town will all pay tribute to the country queen.

Watch the Grammy Awards on the CBS Television Network tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Watch E! this Monday for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Alex Rodriguez , 2019 Grammys , Music , Style , Style Collective , Grammys , Awards , Red Carpet , Celebrities , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kylie Jenner, Camila Cabello and More Stars Prove Pink Is Very Much on Trend at the 2019 Grammys

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Couples

Kylie Jenner Is Pretty in Pink Alongside Travis Scott at the 2019 Grammys

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Best Dressed at the 2019 Grammy Awards: Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and More

Bebe Rexha, 2019 Grammy Awards

Bebe Rexha Makes Breathtaking Fashion Statement at 2019 Grammys After Designers Called Her ''Too Fat''

Tierra Whack, 2019 Grammys, Most outrageous outfits

See the Most Outrageous Fashion on the 2019 Grammys Red Carpet

Giuliana Rancic, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 Grammys Gown

Meghan Trainor, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Grammys 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look at the Stars Arrive

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.