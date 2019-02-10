Alicia Keys may have been the official host of the 2019 Grammys, but she didn't open the show alone.

After giving shout outs to her family and friends and declaring the importance of love in music, Keys brought out one hell of a girl power group: Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michelle Obama, and Jennifer Lopez.

They all appeared just a couple of minutes into the opening monologue to share how music had helped them, gave them hope, and made them who they are, so naturally it was a pretty damn emotional moment.

"Music is what we cry to, it's what we march to, it's what we rock to, it's what we make love to," Keys said. "It is our shared global language, and when you really want to say something, you say it with a song."