CBS
by Alyssa Morin | Sun., 10 Feb. 2019 5:25 PM
CBS
The 2019 Grammys are starting off with a bang!
Not surprisingly, Camila Cabello brought the heat to the awards show with her unforgettable performance and jaw-dropping on-stage outfit.
The 21-year-old star made her Grammys performance debut as she energetically sang, danced and sashayed across the stage.
Both the viewers and audience members were overjoyed when she started playing her hit single, "Havana," which is on her self-titled album.
Notably, the pop star had some of the biggest artists in the game join her during the opening segment of the Grammys.
J Balvin, Ricky Martin, Young Thug and Arturo Sandoval performed alongside the "Havana" singer.
Balvin performed his famous "Mi Gente" song with Camila.
During the opening show, the "Safari" singer held up a newspaper that read, "Build bridges not walls." It was a subtle political statement, but a powerful one.
Aside from performing on music's biggest night, the pop star was nominated for two Grammys—Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. However, she didn't win in her categories this year. Lady Gaga took home Best Pop Solo Performance while Ariana Grande won Best Pop Vocal Album.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
During Cabello's performance, she dazzled in vibrant yellow two-piece outfit. Her on-stage get-up was the opposite of what she wore on the Grammys red carpet.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
During her step and repeat, the star stunned in a hot pink sequins dress that featured a plunging back design. She paired it with matching pink drop earrings, which were subtle, yet striking.
She tied her ensemble together with a slight smoky eye and nude lips, which is arguably her signature look.
Speaking to Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, the "Havana" singer hinted that her family members would make an appearance during her performance, especially since it was inspired by her grandmother's childhood.
"She grew up in... like a house full of rooms and everybody shared a common patio and there would be jam sessions and stuff" the star explains of her grandma. "The whole thing is based off my family, and I have my family in the performance, so I feel very protected."
However, the 21-year-old star isn't the only one hitting the Grammys stage.
Other notable artists set to perform are Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monáe and Post Malone. Best of all? Country queen Dolly Parton will also take the stage with Katy Perry.
The night is just getting started, and from the looks of the opening performance, viewers are certainly in for a treat.
Watch E! this Monday for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?