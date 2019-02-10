Pink's Daughter Presents Her With a Homemade Grammy After Singer Loses at 2019 Awards

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., 10 Feb. 2019 5:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pink, 2019 Grammys

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Pink is always a winner at her house!

The three-time Grammy-winning singer was nominated for one 2019 Grammy, for Best Pop Vocal Album for Beautiful Trauma. The Recording Academy announced hours before Sunday's ceremony that Ariana Grande received the honor.

Pink later posted on her Instagram page a photo of her and husband Carey Hart's eldest child, daughter Willow, 7, holding up a giant, tinfoil-covered, Grammy-shaped award.

"Thanks Kids:) my favorite kind of award," the singer wrote.

Pink, who has been nominated for a Grammy 20 times, had predicted that she would not win the 2019 award.

She joked on the Ellen DeGeneres Show last week that every time she loses out on a Grammy, her husband makes her a tinfoil one.

"And so, this will be my 17th tinfoil Grammy on Sunday," she said.

Photos

Pink's Greatest Live Performances

Pink had other things to worry about that day, like taking care of Willow and 2-year-old son Jameson, who appears to be feeling under the weather.

Pink, Hollywood Walk of Fame

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

"I think it's kind of rad that I just lost my 20th Grammy nomination," Pink tweeted on Sunday. "I'm always honored to be included. Now to get this sick baby in the bathtub. Congrats to all the nominees! Have fun tonight."

The 2019 Grammys were held in Los Angeles' Staples Center and aired live on CBS.

Watch E! this Monday for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pink , Celeb Kids , 2019 Grammys , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News , Music
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kylie Jenner, Camila Cabello and More Stars Prove Pink Is Very Much on Trend at the 2019 Grammys

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Lady Gaga Rocks Grammys 2019 With Sizzling Performance of "Shallow"

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lady Gaga Gives New Meaning to ''Dance Like Nobody's Watching'' at 2019 Grammys

Drake, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

The Grammys Cut Drake's Mic Before He Could Finish His 2019 Best Rap Song Acceptance Speech

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Cardi B's Dramatic Entrance at the 2019 Grammys Is Truly Iconic

Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Alicia Keys Covers "Killing Me Softly" and More Hits in Unforgettable Grammys Performance

Nikki Bella Total Bellas 404

Nikki Bella Is Sick of Being Judged Over Artem Chigvintsev Friendship as She Gets Back Into Dancing on Total Bellas

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.