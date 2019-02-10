Dolly Parton Reveals Why She Gets Up Every Day With "New Dreams" at 2019 Grammys

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Sun., 10 Feb. 2019 4:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dolly Parton, MusiCares Person of the Year 2019, Pre-Grammys Party

Steve Granitz/Getty Images for NARAS

It's Dolly Parton's world and we're all just living in it.

The 73-year-old multi-hyphenate who has been honored with numerous awards and titles was named the MusicCares person of the year. At the ceremony, a number of singers sang her famous songs, including Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes, and Parton told Ryan Seacrest she "had such a wonderful time hearing all these people sing my songs."

"It's so exciting," Parton said at the 2019 Grammys.

The big surprise for her at MusicCares came when Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris surprised Parton at the ceremony. The three previously collaborated in the 1980s with Trio.

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

With the MusicCares honor, numerous hall of fame inductions, nine Grammys and numerous other special awards, Parton said they're all important and "they built a wonder life for me."

However, the one that really stands out, she said, is becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry, because it was something she dreamed about as a young child.

Now, she's got Dollywood, her own theme park, two Oscar nominations, six Golden Globes nominations and so much more. So, does she wake up still content with being Dolly Parton?

"I get up every day with new dreams and I know I have work to do…I've dreamed myself into a corner, so I've got to be responsible for all of that," Parton said.

Watch E! this Monday for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dolly Parton , 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Music , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
Latest News
Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Lady Gaga Rocks Grammys 2019 With Sizzling Performance of "Shallow"

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lady Gaga Gives New Meaning to ''Dance Like Nobody's Watching'' at 2019 Grammys

Drake, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

The Grammys Cut Drake's Mic Before He Could Finish His 2019 Best Rap Song Acceptance Speech

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Cardi B's Dramatic Entrance at the 2019 Grammys Is Truly Iconic

Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Alicia Keys Covers "Killing Me Softly" and More Hits in Unforgettable Grammys Performance

Nikki Bella Total Bellas 404

Nikki Bella Is Sick of Being Judged Over Artem Chigvintsev Friendship as She Gets Back Into Dancing on Total Bellas

Ariana Grande, Billboard Women in Music 2018

Ariana Grande Is Celebrating the 2019 Grammys Her Own Way...At Home in a Designer Gown

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.