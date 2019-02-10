EXCLUSIVE!

Pusha T Talks About Making His Nominated Album with Kanye West on the Grammy Red Carpet

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., 10 Feb. 2019 4:24 PM

Pusha T was ready to celebrate at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

The performer's album, Daytona, is nominated for Rap Album at the ceremony but he knew from the start that it was a special project. 

The 41-year-old musician traveled with Kanye West to Utah to create the iconic album.

"We went to Utah. Me and Kanye went to Utah to actually work on the album. Just secluded, tucked away. He liked to call it a therapy session. I knew from that moment that it was going to be special," he told E! News.

The artist was previously nominated at the Grammys for his collaboration, "Like I Love You" with Clipse and Justin Timberlake and his song, "Mercy" with West, Big Sean and 2 Chainz.

He also bonded with Giuliana Rancic over their shared love for his own hometown of Bethesda, Maryland which is where the E! host grew up. He also gave a special shout out to his friends and family in Virginia before heading inside for the ceremony.

