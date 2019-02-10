EXCLUSIVE!

Bebe Rexha Hopes "Meant to Be" Will Open New Doors for Her After 2019 Grammys

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo & Chris Harnick | Sun., 10 Feb. 2019 4:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's going to be a night to remember for Bebe Rexha.

With the 2019 Grammys just hours away, the 29-year-old will soon find out if she's the winner of Best New Artist. In addition, the singer was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance thanks to her "Meant to Be" collaboration with Florida Georgia Line, however Dan + Shay won that award before the ceremony telecast started.

But before the awards are handed out, Bebe appeared on the red carpet and shared just how excited she was at what's to come, especially after "Meant to Be" opened her up to new genres of music and fans.

"I hope so, ‘cause I hate being stuck in a box," she told Ryan Seacrest about making music after the success of her Grammy nominee. "To me, I just wanted to make changes and have fun…I don't want to do the same thing, make pop songs that pop girls are supposed to make, I just want to make whatever I feel."

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

Rexha was an accomplished songwriter before she broke out as a songwriter and admitted she's still not used to the whole fame thing.

"It's dope. It's cool," she said. "I like bumping into fans and stuff…I'm not used to it, I'm like, ‘Hey, what's up?'"

Prior to the Grammys, Rexha posted about designers not wanting to dress her for the annual award show because of her body type. However, after she posted, she heard from many designers—including at least one who originally said no to dressing her. However, she wouldn't name names.

"I just did the video because I was really heartbroken and it bummed me out…I love my body…I just want other girls to love their bodies," she told E! on the red carpet. "I just want to wear and work with people who love me for me."

Good luck tonight Bebe and congratulations on an amazing year!

Watch E! this Monday for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , Bebe Rexha , Grammys , Music , Entertainment , Red Carpet , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kylie Jenner, Camila Cabello and More Stars Prove Pink Is Very Much on Trend at the 2019 Grammys

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Lady Gaga Rocks Grammys 2019 With Sizzling Performance of "Shallow"

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lady Gaga Gives New Meaning to ''Dance Like Nobody's Watching'' at 2019 Grammys

Drake, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

The Grammys Cut Drake's Mic Before He Could Finish His 2019 Best Rap Song Acceptance Speech

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Cardi B's Dramatic Entrance at the 2019 Grammys Is Truly Iconic

Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Alicia Keys Covers "Killing Me Softly" and More Hits in Unforgettable Grammys Performance

Nikki Bella Total Bellas 404

Nikki Bella Is Sick of Being Judged Over Artem Chigvintsev Friendship as She Gets Back Into Dancing on Total Bellas

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.