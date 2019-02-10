The time has come, K-pop fans! BTS has finally arrived at the 2019 Grammys.

Not surprisingly, the K-pop group pulled out all the stops with their fashion and beauty looks for the star-studded event.

Wearing electrifying get-ups, they each put their own spin on their outfits. Notably, the group's members, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, RM and Jungkook wore black suit jackets and white shirts, but some members opted for white ties, bow ties or no ties at all. Plus, colorful hair was on full display. Jimin rocked an awesome pink 'do on the carpet.

All members of the K-pop band except for J-Hope wore Jay Baek Couture. J-Hope instead wore a suit by Kim Seo Ryong.

While the Grammy Awards are known for its fun red carpet fashion, BTS is taking it to another level. Although, their "terrific" fans wouldn't expect anything less, let's be real.

Speaking to Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, the "Idols" singers talked about their music and tour.