The Grammy Awards is the Met Gala of awards season, which means celebrities pull out all the stops with their red carpet fashion. Nothing is off limits, and no design is too over-the-top.

Remember when Jennifer Lopez's plunging green Versace dress inspired Google's image search? Or when Lady Gaga arrived at the 2011 Grammy Awards in an egg? Like we said, nothing is off limits.

Not surprisingly, the 2019 Grammys are no different. The biggest musicians are turning heads and stopping traffic as they step in front of the flashing lights.

Saint Heart arrived at the star-studded event wearing a butterfly gown, quite literally. Her floor-length dress featured billowing fabric that looked like a butterfly's wings. Another notable outfit? Andrea Echeverri, who showed up to the awards show looking like a literal Grammy.

It wasn't only women who took fashion risks on the red carpet. Shawn Everett, Ricky Rebel and Fantastic Negrito opted for bold prints and statement-making designs.