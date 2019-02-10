by Tierney Bricker | Sun., 10 Feb. 2019 3:48 PM
Maren Morris is "internally freaking out," y'all. But not because she's up for five Grammys.
No, no, The country singer admitted to Ryan Seacrest on Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Grammys that she is freaking out over being part of the musical tribute to Dolly Parton, one of her idols.
"I met her, and I was trying to not quote Steel Magnolias at her, obnoxiously!" she revealed. "Obnoxiously. She's a total pro. She and I are the same height!"
Also set to take part in the tribute to Parton are Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves and Little Big Town.
After the homage was announced, "The Middle" singer took to Twitter to share her excitement, writing, "*D O L L Y dream come true, fully materialized*."
Francis Specker/CBS
And Maren, 28, explained to Ryan on the red carpet that Parton was a huge influence for her growing up, saying, "Everything from being a business woman to a songwriter to just being a woman in a man's industry. I think that she's just paved the way for women like me and other artists who are maybe a little weird. I love her so much!"
Speaking of love, that's what the radio has been feeling for "The Middle," Morris' pop song with Zedd and Grey. After it made its debut at the Grammys last year, the song became a smash hit and was nominated for two awards, including Record of the Year. Talk about full circle!
Obviously hearing 'The Middle' on the radio all year didn't suck, it's been amazing," Maren said. "To come from the country music world and have this moment with Zedd and Grey...it's full circle that it's nominated!"
