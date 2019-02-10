Dan + Shay bucked the norm and what do they have to show from it? A Grammy.

The country duo spoke to Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet after winning the Best Country Duo Group Performance Grammy for their song "Tequila."

"That felt good," Dan Smyers told Seacrest.

So, what were they feeling when they got the award? "I'll let you know in like 30 minutes when I've calmed down. I honestly thought I was going to pass out on stage," Shay Mooney told us.

"I thanked Ryan Seacrest that's about it," Smyers said about his time on stage after winning.