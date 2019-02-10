There's always been a rainbow over Kacey Musgraves' head, and she's sharing it exclusively with E! News.

The country music superstar debuted a sneak peek of her music video for "Rainbow" on the red carpet at tonight's 2019 Grammys, which will premiere in full during the star-studded ceremony. "Rainbow" is included on Kacey's fourth studio album, Golden Hour, which is up for both Album of the Year and Best Country Album. Additionally, she's nominated in the Best Country Song category for "Space Cowboy."

"I made this video with Hannah Luxe Davis," Kacey told E's Ryan Seacrest. "I loved working with her. First of all, she's a woman director. She's powerful and creative. The song started out as a memo to myself but it's for anyone who is going through any kind of anything."

"The video is representative of your own mental guard overtaking you," she shared.

She's already winner tonight, though, having taken home Best Country Solo Performance for "Butterflies" during the Grammys pre-show!