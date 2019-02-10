Lady Gaga's Best Pop Solo Performance Win at the 2019 Grammys Is More Than She "Could Ever Dream Of"

The Grammys are just gaga for Lady Gaga

The 32-year-old pop icon  took home the award Best Pop Performance at the 2019 Grammys on Sunday night, with her song "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" off her Joanne album winning the stacked category.

The other nominees in the category were Beck ("Colors"), Camila Cabello ("Havana [Live]"), Ariana Grande ("God Is a Woman"), and Post Malone ("Better Now"). 

Gaga took to Twitter to acknowledge the big win, which was announced before the official start of the ceremony, and revealed how important the song was for her and her family. 

"A Grammy for Joanne is more than me & my family could ever dream of," Gaga tweeted. "I sang that version in one take, & poured my entire life and soul into it." 

The song was inspired by the singer's late aunt, Joanne Germanotta, who passed away due to complications from lupus before Gaga could ever meet her. 

"I'm very connected to my aunt, Joanne, who died of lupus. It's a very personal thing. I don't want my fans to be worried about me," she told  the UK's Times Online  in 2010, with the interviewer then asking if she'd been tested for the genetic autoimmune disease.  "Yes," she responded, pausing before continuing her thought. "But I don't want anyone to be worried." 

A month later, while speaking with Larry King on CNN that she had tested borderline positive for the disease, but she showed no signs of symptoms and didn't have it at that time.

Gaga was already emotional after winning her first Grammy of the night for Best Song Written For Visual Media along with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt for "Shallow," the hit duet from A Star Is Born.

"I'm not gonna be able to wear any makeup tonight. We just won our first of Grammy nominations for the night," she tweeted. "I'm in tears with honor and gratitude. Thank you @RecordingAcad #Grammys #Grammy and my co-writers and Bradley I love you so much thank you."

"Shallow"'s win also marked the first Grammy win for Bradley Cooper, her co-star and director, who was attending the 2019 BAFTA Awards in support of the film. 

Lady Gaga is set to perform during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. 

