''This Is America'' Best Music Video 2019 Grammy Award Dedicated to Childish Gambino's Late Father

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., 10 Feb. 2019 2:40 PM

The moment we have all been waiting for is finally here.

While "This Is America" may have already won America's award for Best Music Video, the Recording Academy made it official at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Childish Gambino's iconic and symbolic music video won the Grammy Award for Best Music Video of 2019 at Sunday night's show. 

Filmmaker Hiro Murai accepted the award on the behalf of everyone involved in the production of the video. The team of producers also dedicated the award to Donald Glover Sr., who passed away late last year.

Donald Glover made the announcement during one of the stops on his This Is America tour, where he shared his sadness over being unable to share his new music with his father. "I lost my father a couple weeks ago, and I wanted to play him some of the new songs," Glover said in a video shared by a fan on Reddit. "But he didn't want to hear them because he was like, ‘I know they'll be great.'"

 

Donald's music video was seen as emblematic of the current political climate in the United States, and has drawn much praise for its boldness.

The team beat out the music videos for "Apes--t" by The Carters, "I'm Not Racist" by Joyner Lucas, "PYNK" from Janelle Monáe and "MUMBO JUMBO" by Tierra Whack.

To see the full list of tonight's winners, which will be updated throughout the evening, check out the list here!

