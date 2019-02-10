Why Brad Pitt Attended Jennifer Aniston's Birthday Party

Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston getting back together? Not so fast...

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2000 and split in 2005, sparked reconciliation rumors this weekend after Pitt was spotted attending Aniston's 50th birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday night. But fans shouldn't get their hopes up too high for a Pitt-Aniston romantic reunion.

"Someone extended the invitation to Brad to come to Jen's party and he accepted," a source tells E! News. "He wanted to support Jen and it was a momentous occasion. But that's the extent of it. It was a social evening with a lot of people who have been a part of her life. They definitely aren't dating or on that path. They are friendly, but that's it."