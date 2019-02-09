Miley Cyrus and a slew of fellow celebs helped pay a special tribute on Friday to her godmother, Dolly Parton.

The 73-year-old iconic country star was the guest of honor at the 2019 MusiCares Person Of The Year gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. The annual gala takes place before the Grammy Awards. This year's ceremony is on Sunday.

At the MusiCares gala, one of the most prestigious events held during Grammys weekend, Cyrus introduced Parton to the crowd, saying, "She's not just my fairy godmother, she's everyone's."

Parton was honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year in recognition of her significant creative accomplishments and longtime support of many charitable causes. Proceeds from the annual Person of the Year tribute, now in its 29th year, provide essential support for MusiCares, a charity founded by the Recording Academy that ensures music people have a place to turn in times of financial, medical, and personal need.

"Now, I want to thank all of you for this wonderful night," Parton said in a speech. "I truly am honored to be MusiCares person of the year, and the first country artist to be honored. Of course you know us Hillbillies, we need things too. We may not have had the sex, drugs and rock n' roll, but two out of three ain't bad tonight. Right, Billy Ray [Cyrus]?"