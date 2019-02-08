by Stephanie Wenger | Fri., 8 Feb. 2019 3:12 PM
Nicky Hilton Rothschild is ready for summer!
The socialite debuted her Nicky Hilton x Tolani collection at New York Fashion Week on Friday.
The line was influenced by the fashion designer's most beloved vacation spots around the globe.
"This collection was so fun for me, inspired by all of my favorite summer destinations," Hilton explained to Zanna Rassi in an exclusive E! News interview on Twitter. "Hence, the passport collection."
From Greece to Montauk, the mother of two has no shortage of family vacation memories but one spot is partially memorable for Hilton.
"I meet my husband in Rome. I got engaged in Lake Como so Italy is very special to me," she revealed.
Each patterned piece in the collection is inspired by a specific location from the star's past.
In addition to sharing the scoop of her new line, Hilton played a game of Fab or Fad. In the game, she revealed that she will take a pass on the return of fanny packs but can't get enough of track suits.
If that wasn't enough, Zanni scored an invite to a Hilton family tradition at Fashion Week—celebrating Paris Hilton's birthday on Feb. 13.
See the full interview with Hilton above.
