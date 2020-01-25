Sometimes, pop and country music is meant to be together.

When it comes to the Grammys, pop culture fans know that the star-studded award show always brings unexpected guests together. Just look at Sunday's show where BTS, Diplo and Mason Ramsey will join Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus for an "Old Town Road All-Stars" performance.

But in recent years, artists from two specific genres have been creating some music magic that cannot be ignored.

Music's biggest night has been able to knowledge the magic that comes when pop and country music artists come together.

Just look at last year's show when the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category featured the talented pairing of Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton's "Say Something" as well as Zedd and Maren Morris' hit song "The Middle." Ultimately, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's performance of "The Shallow" came out on top.