It's hot gossip, literally!

During Thursday night's episode of Busy Tonight, host Busy Philipps took to a sauna with BFF Michelle Williams to spill their juiciest Hollywood secrets. Since the Dawson's Creek alums are industry veterans, it isn't surprising that they've had so many A-list experiences…but who knew they were so LOL-worthy?

Apparently, during one past Golden Globes ceremony, Busy and Michelle hoped Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio would invite them to "go hang out." Per the notable besties, this never happened since they're "women in their mid-30s."

"I remember, specifically, Leonardo DiCaprio laughing at something I said and then looking at me," Busy confessed. "It was like the first time, maybe ever in his life, he'd looked at a 38-year-old woman. You know what I mean?"