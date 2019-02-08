Here's Why Barbara Palvin Still Hasn't Met Dylan Sprouse's Brother Cole

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., 8 Feb. 2019 10:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin, W Magazine

Alex Lockett for W Magazine

The Suite Life sure is a busy life for the Sprouse brothers.

As many fans know, Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse have come a long way since gaining fame on the Disney Channel. They're all grown up and continue to earn success in an industry that has proven to be a challenge for some child stars.

But as Dylan continues his romance with Barbara Palvin, there's one thing that still needs to be done. Cole has to meet his bro's girlfriend!

"I still haven't met his brother," Barbara shared in W Magazine's digital cover.

But we promise, it's not because there's drama brewing. Instead, there's just not enough time in the day.

Photos

Celebrity Couples We Admire

"Soon," Dylan added. "Cole works in Vancouver. He's a very busy guy."

Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin, W Magazine

Alex Lockett for W Magazine

Back in July, the couple sparked romance rumors thanks to flirty posts on social media. And while the pair has walked red carpets together and supported each other at events, many fans still don't know too much about the duo.

But for those wondering how their friendship turned into something more, wonder no more!

"He slid into my DMs," Barbara confessed. Dylan added, "She followed me, so I was like, I guess I'll give her something. And I slid into her DMs. I was like, ‘Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number.' And she didn't message me for six months."

What took so long?!

"I took my time," she explained. "I knew I wasn't in a good mind-set at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more."

Now eight months into their courtship, it's safe to say the wait was worth it.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cole Sprouse , Dylan Sprouse , Couples , Magazines , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Demi, The Bachelor

The Bachelor's Demi Reveals Her Plans to Take Colton Underwood's Virginity

Titanic, Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio

The Real Story Behind One of Leonardo DiCaprio's Most Famous Titanic Scenes

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Reveals How Justin Bieber Proposed

Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella Reveals Her Surprising Valentine's Day Plans (and Sweet Date!)

Katherine Heigl, 27 Dresses

27 Dresses Cast Reunites: 5 Facts You May Not Know About the Film

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Watch Ellen DeGeneres Grill Kendall Jenner on Her Relationship With Ben Simmons

Jennie Garth, Dave Abrams

Jennie Garth's Husband Dave Abrams Requests to Dismiss Divorce Petition

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.