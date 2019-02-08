Albert Finney Dead at 82

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., 8 Feb. 2019 6:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Albert Finney

SGranitz/WireImage

Albert Finney has passed away at the age of 82.

According to a family spokesperson, the British actor died "peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side." 

"The family request privacy at this sad time," the spokesperson added.

Over the course of his career, Finney appeared in a number of films, including Erin Brockovich, Under the Volcano, The Dresser, Murder on the Orient Express and Tom Jones. He also played the classic character Ebenezer Scrooge in the 1970 film Scrooge and Daddy Warbucks in the 1982 version of Annie.

One of his most recent roles included the portrayal of Kincade in the 2012 film Skyfall.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

The star also received several honors throughout his lifetime, including five Oscar nominations, three Golden Globe wins and three BAFTA awards.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Top Stories , Apple News , Breaking
Latest News
Ariana Grande, Billboard Women in Music 2018

Which Track Off of Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next Album Are You Already Loving? Vote Now!

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next Album Decoded: Pete Davidson, Mac Miller and More

Susan Lucci, Go Red for Women Red Dress, Runway 2019

Susan Lucci Recovers Like a Pro After Falling on the Runway

2019 Grammys A-Z, Alicia Keys, Zedd

2019 Grammys A-Z: Everything You Need to Know

The Voice, John Legend

John Legend Wades Into Dangerous The Voice Territory: The Relationship Between Adam Levine and Blake Shelton

Dannielynn Birkhead, Larry Birkhead

Rollercoasters, Snapchat and Conversations About Anna NicoIe Smith: Inside Dannielynn Birkhead's Surprisingly Normal World

ESC: Normani

The Industry Secret Behind Normani's Red Carpet Eyebrows

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.