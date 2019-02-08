John Legend is wading into some…complicated waters. The EGOT winner joins The Voice as the newest coach to sit in the big, spinning red chair for season 16 and now he finds himself right in the middle of…Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and their epic Voice relationship.
"Everyone knows, Adam and Blake, they fight like brothers, they love like brothers," Legend says in the exclusive video above. "And it's interesting being between those two, for me and [Kelly Clarkson], because we don't have as much animosity toward each other."
However, Legend's family background with brothers prepared him to play referee.
In the clip above, get your first look at Levine and Shelton's new The Voice battles between each other for contestants, as well as a brief history of their bromance with vintage barbs, hugs and jokes.
"I'm starting to learn the dynamics around here," Legend said about the coaches. "And just trying to get in where I fit in."
Legend previously served as an adviser on The Voice.
"I'm thrilled to join the coaches of The Voice. I've been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I'm so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL," Legend said in a statement when NBC announced his involvement.
The Voice premieres Monday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
