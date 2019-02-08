EXCLUSIVE!

John Legend Wades Into Dangerous The Voice Territory: The Relationship Between Adam Levine and Blake Shelton

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., 8 Feb. 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

John Legend is wading into some…complicated waters. The EGOT winner joins The Voice as the newest coach to sit in the big, spinning red chair for season 16 and now he finds himself right in the middle of…Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and their epic Voice relationship.

"Everyone knows, Adam and Blake, they fight like brothers, they love like brothers," Legend says in the exclusive video above. "And it's interesting being between those two, for me and [Kelly Clarkson], because we don't have as much animosity toward each other."

However, Legend's family background with brothers prepared him to play referee.

Photos

Meet the Celeb Kids of The Voice

In the clip above, get your first look at Levine and Shelton's new The Voice battles between each other for contestants, as well as a brief history of their bromance with vintage barbs, hugs and jokes.

"I'm starting to learn the dynamics around here," Legend said about the coaches. "And just trying to get in where I fit in."

The Voice, John Legend

NBC

Legend previously served as an adviser on The Voice.

"I'm thrilled to join the coaches of The Voice. I've been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I'm so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL," Legend said in a statement when NBC announced his involvement.

The Voice premieres Monday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Legend , The Voice , Adam Levine , Blake Shelton , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
Latest News
Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer

Watch Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Give Birth to Her Baby Girl

Empire, Jussie Smollett

Empire Is Increasing Security After Jussie Smollett Attack Left EP Danny Strong "Sucker Punched"

"Empire" Boss Reveals Changes After Jussie Smollett's Attack

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer's Most Emotional Reveal Is Coming

Supernatural

Watch Supernatural Stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles Talk How Much They Love Each Other

Jenny McCarthy & Ken Jeong Tease "Masked Singer" Finale

The Voice, Blake Shelton

Meet Blake Shelton's The Voice Season 16 Advisers: Brooks & Dunn

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.