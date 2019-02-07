Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
by Cydney Contreras | Thu., 7 Feb. 2019 5:38 PM
Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook made Fashion Week a mother-daughter date.
Sailor and Christie kicked off the New York Fashion Week with a bang when they walked the Elie Tahari 45th anniversary show together. The 20-year-old was the first to make her grand entrance in a navy blue, velvet cocktail dress with beaded sleeves. Her 65-year-old mother quickly followed in a chic green velvet pantsuit.
While the models all kept a straight-face, Sailor and Christie broke into grins and gave each other high-fives as their paths crossed on the runway, which made for a picture-perfect moment.
Sailor isn't the only model who comes from a family of celebrities. Countless other models like Patrick Schwarzenegger, Kaia Gerber and Lily Rose Depp got in on the action at shows across the world.
To see all these stars' big runway moments, check out the gallery below!
Uma Thurman's 20-year-old daughter steps out alongside her actress mama at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Yolanda Hadid and Mohamed Hadid's eldest daughter is all grown up on the runway for Tom Ford at New York Fashion Week.
Johnny Depp's 19-year-old daughter takes in the festivities of Paris Fashion Week.
Cindy Crawford's undeniable mini-me walks the runway during the Chanel Spring-Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee's son suits up for the amfAR Gala in New York City.
The Teen Mom star brings her little girls to the Indonesian Diversity runway show during NYFW.
Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's 20-year-old daughter showcases her unique style during the Michael Kors Spring 2019 launch party as part of New York Fashion Week.
The supermodel struts her stuff during Versace's presentation as part of Milan Menswear Fashion Week.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's 25-year-old steps out during New York Fashion Week in support of Tom Ford.
Keith Richards' look-alike daughter attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Christie Brinkley joins her model daughter on the runway during Elie Tahari's NYFW presentation for one epic moment.
This isn't the first time Sailor and Christie have teamed up for a modeling gig. Back in 2017, Christie, Sailor and Alexa Ray Joel all took part in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot.
So it's safe to say that modeling runs in the family!
