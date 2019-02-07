Jenelle Evans Makes New York Fashion Week a Teen Mom Family Affair

Thu., 7 Feb. 2019

Jenelle Evans, Jace Vahn Evans, Ensley Jolie Eason

John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity

New York Fashion Week has officially commenced! 

While celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian put their best foot forward at the 2019 amfAR Gala last night (which unofficially, officially kicks off NYFW), other notable reality stars were spotted attending the fashion shows.

Case in point: Teen Mom's Janelle Evans celebrated the start of NYFW by attending the Indonesian Diversity FW19 Collections. 

The reality TV star most certainly dressed for the occasion, wearing a white embroidered long-sleeve crop top and classic black pants. She almost looked unrecognizable, considering this isn't her signature style. 

Evans didn't attend the fashion show alone either. She arguably had the best two dates... her daughters, Jace Vahn Evans and Ensley Jolie Eason.

The 27-year-old star took to Instagram to share an uber cute family photo, writing, "Morning show for these little girls first time. They had a blast!" 

She confessed Ensley "had a huge nap after" the runway show.

Read

Meet E!'s Front Five as New York Fashion Week 2019 Kicks Off

At the show, the Teen Mom star also sat by a familiar face, Ashley Martson and Jay Smith from 90 Day Fiancé.

The three posed for photos in their fashion-forward outfits.

Jenelle Evans, Ashley Martson, Jay Smith

John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity

Because Evans is a thrifty fashion queen, her top was from Charlotte Russe and her pants were from Express. Considering she's attending shows where coveted items cost more than most people's rent, it's refreshing to see someone wear affordable clothes during NYFW.

Since she opted for a classic black-and-white ensemble, her makeup was ultra-glam. 

Her makeup artist, Priscilla DiStasio, shared all of the makeup details on Instagram. And just like Evans's inexpensive outfit, her makeup was also achievable. Her makeup artist used a range of brands, including Benefit Cosmetics, Sleek Makeup, Tarte Cosmetics and Too Faced. 

Best of all? It seems fans are in store for more fashion week content. The star posted on her Instagram that she's "back at it."

