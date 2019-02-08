Taylor Swift's Grammy Evolution: A Look Back at Her Award Show Style

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., 8 Feb. 2019 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taylor Swift, Grammy Awards

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

Can you believe the 2019 Grammys are this weekend?!

That's right, in just a few days the world will watch as Alicia Keys takes the stage to host the annual music ceremony in Los Angeles. Among the artists nominated at the award show this year are Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift. And, while the "End Game" singer's record-selling album reputation received a nod from the Recording Academy, E! News has learned that she'll be unable to attend Sunday's ceremony due to her Cats filming schedule. T.Swift has been in London in recent weeks working on the highly-anticipated project. 

So, while we won't be seeing Swift in the audience at the ceremony, we still have her past Grammy appearances to look back on!

Photos

Taylor Swift's Grammys Style Evolution

Let's take a trip down memory lane with Swift's Grammy style evolution!

Taylor Swift, First Grammys

Lester Cohen/WireImage

2008

Taylor attends her first Grammys in this purple dress and signature curls.

Grammys Throwback, Taylor Swift 2009

Getty Images

2009

T.Swift pulled her hair back for an updo in 2009, paired with a long, flowing Kaufman Franco gown.

Grammys Throwback, Taylor Swift 2010

Getty Images

2010

Taylor wore another stunning Kaufman Franco gown to the 2010 Grammys. Do you remember this sparkling, blue dress?

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, Grammys

Larry Busacca/WireImage

2013

Swift rocked the red carpet in this J.Mendel dress, paired with her braid updo.

Taylor Swift, Grammys, Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

2013

Swift later let her hair down during the show for her performance of "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."

Grammys Throwback, Taylor Swift 2014

Getty Images

2014

The next year, Swift returned to the show looking beautiful in this sparkling Gucci dress.

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, Grammy Awards Show, 2014

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

2014

Swift then stunned in another gorgeous dress while performing her song "All Too Well" during the show. This performance took place just before Swift cut her hair.

Taylor Swift, Grammy Awards

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

2015

Swift turned heads as she hit the red carpet in 2015, rockin' her shorter hair and a stunning Elie Saab dress. Love her pink shoes paired with the turquoise ombre dress!

Taylor Swift, 2016 Grammy Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS

2016

Swift turned up the heat on the red carpet with her 2016 Grammys look. The singer paired a bandeau with a high-waisted magenta maxi skirt.

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Red Carpet , Style , VG , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Veep

Veep Boss Reveals the "Odd Sort of Benefit" of Julia Louis Dreyfus' Cancer on Final Season

Katherine Schwarzenegger, Engagement Ring

Katherine Schwarzenegger Gives Fans a Close-Up Look at Engagement Ring From ''Amazing'' Chris Pratt

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth Reveals Miley Cyrus Took His Last Name After Marriage

Friends, Joey, National Pizza Day

Gimme Pizza! Check Out 10 National Pizza Day Deals That Joey Tribbiani Would Totally Cash in on If He Could

Paul Wesley, Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, The Vampire Diaries

Paul Wesley Is Married! See the Vampire Diaries Cast Then and Now

Zac Efron

Zac Efron Healing From Surgery After Tearing His ACL

The Walking Dead

Danai Gurira Is Reportedly Leaving The Walking Dead

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.