UPDATE!

Rihanna's L.A. Home Burglarized, Suspect Allegedly Stayed the Night

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., 7 Feb. 2019 3:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rihanna, Fenty Beauty, Milan

Simone Comi/IPA/REX/Shutterstock

UPDATE: Rihanna's stalker, Eduardo Leon, has pleaded no contest to one felony count each of stalking and vandalism and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. According to a press release from the L.A. County District Attorney's office, the 27-year-old man will be under "formal probation for five years and placed on GPS monitoring for 90 days." 

Furthermore, Leon is required to undergo a "dual diagnosis program for mental health and drug treatment." He is also ordered to stay away from the Fenty Beauty owner for the next 10 years, five of which he is not allowed to be on social media.

The District attorney's office warns, "If he violates the terms of his probation, he could face up to four years and eight months in state prison."

_______

A burglary was reported at Rihanna's Hollywood Hills mansion on Thursday morning, authorities confirmed to E! News. 

The Los Angeles Police Department says an individual, who TMZ reports appeared to have spent the night inside the singer's residence, was arrested and booked on residential burglary and trespassing. Police were allegedly notified to the intruder after her alarm system was thought to have been tampered with. According to the outlet, Rihanna was not home during the incident. 

Photos

Rihanna's Hollywood Hills Mansion

In August 2017, the 9-time Grammy winner purchased her Los Angeles property for $6.8 million. The contemporary style estate, which is 7,130 square-feet, sits on close to a half-acre overlooking the Sunset Strip. 

The terrifying break-in comes just days after the "Love on the Brain" performer served as a co-chair for the 2018 Met Gala in New York City. She dressed as the pope in a beaded Margiela mini-dress with a full skirt, jacket and matching bishop's hat. 

Aside from today's events, it's an exciting time for Rih-Rih. She is just hours away from launching her first lingerie collection, Savage x Fenty. Much like her Fenty cosmetics line, products are expected to sell out almost immediately. 

Rihanna has not commented on the burglary. 

(This story was originally published on Thurs., May 10, 2018 at 4:39 p.m. PST.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rihanna , Crime , Arrests , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Empire, Jussie Smollett

Empire Is Increasing Security After Jussie Smollett Attack Left EP Danny Strong "Sucker Punched"

Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans Makes New York Fashion Week a Teen Mom Family Affair

Joy Behar

The View's Joy Behar Under Fire for Resurfaced Blackface Photos

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Every Time Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Got Candid About Marriage and Relationships

Spy Kids

The Spy Kids Are All Grown Up—and Are Totally Couples' Goals

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer's Most Emotional Reveal Is Coming

Titan Games, Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson Says He Was the "First Choice" to Host 2019 Oscars

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.