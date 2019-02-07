UPDATE: Rihanna's stalker, Eduardo Leon, has pleaded no contest to one felony count each of stalking and vandalism and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. According to a press release from the L.A. County District Attorney's office, the 27-year-old man will be under "formal probation for five years and placed on GPS monitoring for 90 days."

Furthermore, Leon is required to undergo a "dual diagnosis program for mental health and drug treatment." He is also ordered to stay away from the Fenty Beauty owner for the next 10 years, five of which he is not allowed to be on social media.

The District attorney's office warns, "If he violates the terms of his probation, he could face up to four years and eight months in state prison."

_______

A burglary was reported at Rihanna's Hollywood Hills mansion on Thursday morning, authorities confirmed to E! News.

The Los Angeles Police Department says an individual, who TMZ reports appeared to have spent the night inside the singer's residence, was arrested and booked on residential burglary and trespassing. Police were allegedly notified to the intruder after her alarm system was thought to have been tampered with. According to the outlet, Rihanna was not home during the incident.