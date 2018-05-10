For Ora, teaming up with the other women was a dream come true.

"These past few years, I have been so inspired by all the strong women I've seen who aren't afraid to be themselves. For those who aren't afraid to rule the world, this is our anthem—a celebration of love," Ora said in a statement. The 27-year-old singer thanked "boss women" Cardi B, Rexha and Charli XCX for "each representing who they are and where they are from."

Added Ora, "I hope you dance your socks off with us!"

Rexha, who just had a No. 1 country hit, leapt at the chance to record a verse. "I've been so inspired by the powerful female singers of our time, and I couldn't be more proud to join Rita, Cardi and Charli in carrying on the tradition of bold, sexy and fearless expression," she said. "I strive to be a fierce champion of female empowerment and equal representation in music and beyond and am so excited to have this anthem out there in the world for girls everywhere."