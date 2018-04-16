Bebe Rexha Used This $4 Hairspray to Keep Her Faux Bob in Place

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., 16 Apr. 2018 11:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Bebe Rexha

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Bebe Rexha's hair is longer than it appeared on the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet.

Just before the event, celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen made a quick decision to make the singer's hair shorter by tucking her hair in the back.

"Originally, we were going to create a clean, sleek lob, but when she got dressed I made the game time decision to make a faux bob," she said in a press release.

Bebe chose a black velvet dress with white sheer ruffles across her chest that came close to the bottom of her chin. With such an interesting silhouette, a shorter look paired perfectly as it created negative space that kept the features of the dress in the spotlight.

Photos

Best New Beauty Products From Spring 2018

To make the change, the pro created the faux bob by splitting the hair at the nape of the singer's neck, then placing the hair into two small ponytails, after washing, drying and flat ironing her hair straight. Then she tucked and pinned each section to create what's appears to be a curled bob.

From there, the Unilever hair expert "[pulled] out a few pieces for an undone look and [sprayed] Suave Professionals Natural Hold Compressed Micro Mist Hairspray to keep the style in place all night long"—a necessary step for the performing artist. 

Not only are the steps to this standout hairstyle simple, the product that the pro chose to ensure the style was long-lasting is only $4. And, if it kept her hair in place throughout the red carpet and award ceremony, it may be worth a try.

RELATED ARTICLE: Miranda Lambert's Nude Lips at 2018 ACM Awards Involved a $2 Product

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bebe Rexha , Beauty , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Must-Do Mondays , 2018 ACM Awards
Latest News
E-Comm: Lash Products to Make It Look Like You Have Falsies

Lash Products to Make It Look Like You Have Falsies

Chanel SS19 Haute Couture, Beauty Products To Splurge On 2019

These Are The Latest Beauty Products Totally Worth Splurging On In 2019

Why Kendall Jenner "Cried Endlessly for Days" Over Criticism

Kendall Jenner, Allure Magazine

Kendall Jenner Has "Cried Endlessly for Days" Over Criticism About Her Acne

E-Comm: Valentine's Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

Valentine's Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

Prince, Movies, Pretty Woman, Kiss Song

The Most Luxurious Bath & Body Products For The Best In Self-Care

Yvette King, CNY Makeup

Here's How To Rock Red Makeup The Glam Way For Chinese New Year

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.