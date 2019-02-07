Dwayne Johnson Says He Was the "First Choice" to Host 2019 Oscars

Dwayne Johnson was ready to host the 2019 Oscars, but he couldn't make it work with his filming schedule.

On Wednesday, the 46-year-old star revealed that he was actually the "first choice" to host the upcoming Academy Awards, set to air on Feb. 24. After seeing a tweet recommending him as host of next year's ceremony, Johnson shared that he tried to make it work this year.

"I was their first choice to host this year, and my goal was to make it the most fun and entertaining Oscars ever," Johnson tweeted. "We all tried hard, but couldn't make it work since I'm shooting Jumanji. Academy and I were super bummed but maybe one day down the road."