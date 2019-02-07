Um, Zac Efron Just Started Following Selena Gomez on Instagram

Ready, set, start shipping!

Known-to-be-single hottie Zac Efron just started following known-to-be-single hottie Selena Gomezon Instagram. Fans captured screenshots of the moment, with one person posting the image alongside a still from Efron's 2010 movie Charlie St. Cloud, with Gomez photoshopped in it.

So...you know what that means, right? An internal debate:

It means they're now Instagram friends, so they're practically engaged.

No, let's not go too far. For one thing, Gomez isn't following Efron back. Yet.

Fine. It means Zac Efron is interested in Selena Gomez's life. And photos.

Good.

And in possibly DMing her.

Yeah...maybe.

And marrying her.

Sigh.

But he's definitely thirsty.

Certainly seems like it.