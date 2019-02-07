Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Enjoy a Dinner Date After Engagement

by Corinne Heller | Thu., 7 Feb. 2019 9:57 AM

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and her new fiancé Cooke Maroney stepped out for a romantic dinner date on Wednesday, soon after it was confirmed the two had gotten engaged.

The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the 34-year-old New York-based art dealer were photographed exiting the upscale Italian restaurant Il Buco in the city. Lawrence wore a black coat over Chloé horse embroidered black velvet pants.

A rep for the actress confirmed to E! News on Tuesday that the couple had gotten engaged. Lawrence had recently sparked engagement speculation by sporting a big ring on her finger during a previous date night with Maroney, Page Six had reported.

The two were first linked together romantically last summer.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney: Romance Rewind

Lawrence and Maroney have not commented on their relationship.

While the two have occasionally been photographed together in public, they have yet to appear together at a celebrity event.

