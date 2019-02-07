Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about co-parenting with her ex, Scott Disick.
It's been over three years since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star called it quits with Scott, the father of her three children. And although the duo experienced many highs and lows throughout their nine-year relationship, Kourtney and Scott seem to be in a great place with each other right now. In recent months, the exes have enjoyed multiple vacations together with their kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. The trips have also included Scott's current girlfriend, Sofia Richie.
While appearing on the third hour of the Today show on Thursday, Kourtney talked about her relationship with her ex.
"I feel like I can show a message, too, of like parents can get along and work together and travel together," Kourtney explained. "And I think it's a good message to show other people. I am not doing it for that reason but I think the positive things that we are doing is nice too."
Kourtney was on Today to talk about cosmetics reform, almost a year after the E! star met with congressional leaders about the importance of updating cosmetics legislation.
"I shouldn't have to be standing in the bathroom scanning to know that products I am using are safe or not safe," Kourtney, who has teamed up with the Environmental Working Group, said. "Especially products for my kids."
So will this advocacy work lead to a political run for Kourtney?
Take a look at the video above to see what she had to say about the idea!